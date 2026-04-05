Kim Long Motor expands into Thailand's bus market

Hue (VNA) – Kim Long Motor has taken a significant step in its international expansion strategy by entering the Thai market through a newly signed distribution agreement with Kijsetthi Mobility.



Under the agreement, Kijsetthi Mobility will serve as the authorised distributor of Kim Long Motor bus products in Thailand, establishing a nationwide sales and after-sales service network. The product portfolio includes both internal combustion engine and fully electric buses, catering to diverse transport needs and the growing demand for green mobility solutions.



All vehicles are manufactured at the Kim Long Motor automotive production complex located in the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone in central Hue city.



With a strategy focused on manufacturing autonomy, from mechanical components to core systems such as chassis, engines and battery packs, Kim Long Motor has achieved a localisation rate exceeding 80% for its buses. This allows its products to meet rules of origin requirements under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, thereby benefiting from preferential tariffs when exported to Thailand and other ASEAN markets, enhancing pricing competitiveness and operational efficiency.



Ho Cong Hai, Co-General Director in charge of production, research and development, and product development at Kim Long Motor, described the partnership as a strategic move to expand the company’s global footprint. He reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to continuous innovation and product diversification, with an initial focus on buses before gradually introducing other vehicle lines tailored to regional operating conditions and climate. The company aims to contribute to environmentally friendly transport solutions and sustainable development across the region.



For her part, Chalakorn Setthabunnatat, Chief Executive Officer of Kijsetthi Mobility, expressed her confidence in Kim Long Motor’s manufacturing capabilities and product quality, noting that the vehicles not only meet operational requirements but also deliver clear economic value for transport operators. She added that the partnership is expected to bring high-quality and sustainable transport solutions to the Thai market./.

VNA