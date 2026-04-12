Politics

Party, State leader asks Military Region 1 to position itself as comprehensively strong force

Party General Secretary and State President Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, urged Military Region 1 to continue thoroughly grasping the Party’s guidelines on national defence and military strategy in the new context, maintain a firm control of the situation, and provide timely strategic advice to prevent any unexpected developments.

General Secretary and State President Lam presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and State President Lam presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1 (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam asked for continued efforts to build the Military Region 1 into a comprehensively strong force while attending a ceremony in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on April 12 to present the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to the unit.

The event was organised by the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 1 under the Ministry of National Defence.

On behalf of Party and State leaders and the Central Military Commission, General Secretary and State President Lam presented the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1, recognising its particularly outstanding contributions over more than eight decades.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, stressed that Viet Bac - now under Military Region 1 - has long held a strategically important position in the nation’s history of national construction and defence, serving as the strategic northeastern shield of the nation. The region served as a revolutionary base and resistance capital, and was the cradle of Vietnam’s revolutionary armed forces.

He highlighted that the area witnessed the formation of early revolutionary military units, including the Cuu Quoc Army and the Vietnam Propaganda Unit of Liberation Army, predecessors of today’s Vietnam People’s Army.

According to the leader, the armed forces of Military Region 1 have always preserved the noble qualities of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers”, maintaining close ties with the people and actively supporting local communities through poverty reduction, social welfare programmes, disaster relief, and efforts to ensure political security and social order.

Noting the region’s complex terrain, diverse ethnic composition and socio-economic disparities, he warned that hostile forces may attempt to exploit issues related to ethnicity, religion and human rights to undermine national unity and stability. Therefore, the armed forces must remain vigilant, proactive and well prepared for any situation, he asked.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-du-le-don-nhan-danh-hieu-anh-hung-llvt-nhan-dan-cua-quan-khu-1-8696028-1.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the exhibition area showcasing military equipment of Military Region 1.
﻿(Photo: VNA)

To fulfil future tasks, the General Secretary and State President urged Military Region 1 to continue thoroughly grasping the Party’s guidelines on national defence and military strategy in the new context, maintain a firm control of the situation, and provide timely strategic advice to prevent any unexpected developments.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the denfence zone, closely combine national defence with security, diplomacy and socio-economic development, and safeguard national sovereignty and border security from an early stage and from the grassroots level.

The leader underlined the significance of building the region's armed forces into a politically strong, streamlined, modern and highly disciplined force capable of mastering modern weapons and equipment, improving training quality, and enhancing combat readiness, especially in border, remote and ethnic minority areas, he said.

He emphasised that the armed forces of Military Region 1 must always remain a fighting force, a working force and a labour and production force. They must stay truly close to the people, respect the people, understand the people, learn from the people and take responsibility for them.

He also urged the force to proactively coordinate with local Party committees, authorities, the Fatherland Front and mass organisations to effectively carry out mass mobilisation and specialised communications work, and to thwart attempts to exploit ethnic and religious issues to undermine the revolution and sow division between the people and the Party, the authorities and the military.

The Party and State leader further emphasised the importance of strengthening Party building in the Military Region, strictly implementing Party resolutions on Party building and rectification, preventing ideological degradation and “self-evolution” or “self-transformation”, and fostering a contingent of capable and responsible officers.

Expressing confidence in the region’s tradition of “loyalty, pioneering spirit, solidarity and victory”, General Secretary and President Lam said he believes that the Military Region 1 and people of Viet Bac will continue to unite, overcome challenges and successfully accomplish all tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people, contributing to firmly safeguarding the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland and advancing the country’s development in the new era./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Military Region 1 #Central Military Commission #Vietnam People’s Army
Follow VietnamPlus

Party building

Vietnam - New era

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) and First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong at their meeting in Beijing on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen youth exchanges to deepen bilateral ties

The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that during the upcoming state visit by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the meeting between senior leaders of the two countries and youth participating in the ninth edition of “Red study tour” programme in China reflects the special attention paid by the top leaders of both Parties and countries to nurturing and educating younger generations, enabling them to carry forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Slovak Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam

According to Ambassador Giang, the official visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico marks the first by a foreign government leader after Vietnam completed the restructuring of its state apparatus following the 14th National Party Congress, and opens up opportunities for more substantive cooperation following previous high-level visits, based on the need to strengthen collaboration and high political trust between the two sides.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (L) receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino Sandra Scagliotti (Photo: VNA)

NA leader receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino

Expressing his special impressions upon visiting Italy, a country rich in cultural traditions and beauty that maintains a longstanding friendship with Vietnam, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that his visit takes place at a time when Vietnam–Italy relations are developing strongly after more than 50 years of diplomatic ties and over a decade of the Strategic Partnership framework.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges development of service-oriented administration

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung underscored that in the period of renewal and international integration, the force has continued to play a key role in advising and implementing major initiatives in state management of security and order. Its responsibilities have included population management, issuance and management of citizen identification, regulation of weapons and explosives, management of conditional business sectors, and the maintenance of public order.

National Assembly adopts a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax, and excise tax for petrol, oil and jet fuel on April 12 (Photo: VNA

NA adopts tax resolution on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

The resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax and excise tax applicable to petrol, oil and aviation fuel passed by the National Assembly on April 12 takes effect from April 16, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

China’s Guangxi advances “three connectivity” with Vietnam

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China is stepping up cooperation with Vietnamese localities through three key pillars “hard connectivity” in infrastructure, “soft connectivity” in trade and investment, and “people-to-people connectivity” through cultural exchanges.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) hands over a letter from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently create favourable conditions for the Catholic community to practice their faith while contributing to the nation, following the orientation of “living the Gospel in the heart of the nation,” said National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

A roundtable in Moscow reviews key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

New cooperation directions drive Vietnam–Russia ties

As Russia pivots towards the Asia–Pacific and Vietnam deepens its global integration, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.

Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu departs Techo Airport for home. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodia highlights significance of Party official’s visit

The official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has been described by Cambodian officials as carrying profound political and diplomatic significance, helping reinforce the traditional ties between the two Parties and countries.

Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Mai Phan Dung meets with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on April 10, 2026. Photo: VNA

Vietnam strongly supports multilateral trading system

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible WTO member, fully participating in activities, discussion sessions, and side events, while regularly making statements and contributing to major negotiation dossiers, said Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Mai Phan Dung.

The welcoming ceremony is held for National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy. Photo: VNA

NA Chairman begins official visit to Italy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man's official visit to Italy is to promote ties between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament, and further deepen bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Senior Party official’s official visits to Laos, Cambodia successful: FM

The Party, State, and people of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia will continue the exchange of visits and delegations at all levels, especially at the high-level and via Party and State channels, to enhance understanding, strengthen trust, improve cooperation effectiveness, and jointly address emerging issues.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse depart Hanoi to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo: VNA

NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye, official visit to Italy

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed from Hanoi on early April 11 morning to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11-17.