Politics

Regulation on Party Statutes enforcement disseminated to Party members nationwide

The new regulation was developed in line with key principles, including strict adherence to the Party Statutes, selective amendments and supplements to certain provisions, and the addition of new and important contents reflecting both directions set during the 13th tenure and emerging practical requirements.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc speaks at the national conference to disseminate and implement the resolution of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc speaks at the national conference to disseminate and implement the resolution of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc presented a thematic report on the regulation on the implementation of the Party Statutes at a national conference held on April 13 to disseminate and implement the resolution of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Ngoc stressed that the new regulation, signed off by Party General Secretary To Lam on behalf of the Party Central Committee on April 8, was developed in line with key principles, including strict adherence to the Party Statutes, selective amendments and supplements to certain provisions, and the addition of new and important contents reflecting both directions set during the 13th tenure and emerging practical requirements.

Comprising 33 items, the regulation retains 12 provisions from the previous version while revising and supplementing a number of areas, including educational requirements for Party membership, timelines for admission ceremonies and recognition of full membership, handling of irregular admissions, management and use of Party membership cards, procedures for exemption from Party activities, settlement of complaints related to removal from Party membership, working regulations of Party committees, and the organisation of Party congresses. It also addresses matters such as the number of standing committee members at each level, the composition of congress presidiums, Party badge awards, and Party finances.

Ngoc highlighted five key new and focal areas of the regulation. First, regarding the Party’s organisational system, the Party Central Committee has introduced pilot mechanisms to better align with the evolving structure of the political system. These include piloting the establishment of Party organisations in clusters of non-state enterprises at the grassroots level, with a view to reducing administrative burdens on commune-level Party committees and enhancing leadership effectiveness.

Second, the regulation creates a foundation for accelerating digital transformation within the Party. New provisions address the digitisation and electronic management of Party member records, the development and operation of Party member data, and the conduct of Party activities in the digital environment.

These measures aim to modernise Party member management, improve transparency and efficiency, and facilitate data connectivity across different levels.

Third, adjustments have been made to regulations on the appointment and designation of Party committee members to ensure continuity in leadership and enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. Pilot provisions have also been introduced to streamline procedures when assigning personnel to multiple concurrent positions, thereby reducing administrative steps and improving timeliness.

Fourth, the regulation promotes stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority, particularly to standing bodies of Party committees, enabling more timely and flexible decision-making in response to increasing workloads and complex governance demands.

Fifth, it standardises the five-year term for grassroots Party cells beginning with the 2025–2030 tenure, ensuring alignment across the Party system and facilitating long-term planning linked to socio-economic development goals.

vnanet-duyngoc2.jpg
The national conference to disseminate and implement the resolution of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee at the NA House. (Photo: VNA)

Ngoc emphasised that the implementation of the regulation requires serious study and consistent application across all levels. The Secretariat and relevant central bodies will issue detailed guidance to ensure uniform implementation.

Party committees and organisations were tasked with strengthening inspection and supervision, promptly addressing emerging issues, and reporting issues beyond their authority to the Party Central Committee.

Central advisory bodies and Party committees at all levels were urged to complete the institutionalisation and concretisation of the regulation into specific rules and guidelines within the second quarter of 2026. Priority areas include personnel work, organisational models, delegation mechanisms, and digital transformation processes, ensuring clarity in responsibilities, authority, and accountability while maintaining strict control over the exercise of power.

The official noted that the promulgation of the regulation represents a significant preparatory step for the comprehensive review and potential amendment of the Party Statutes and the Political Platform for national construction in the transitional period toward socialism at the 15th National Party Congress on the occasion of the Party’s centenary in 2030./.

VNA
#Regulation on the implementation of the Party Statutes #Nguyen Duy Ngoc
Follow VietnamPlus

Party building

14th National Party Congress

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) and First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong at their meeting in Beijing on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen youth exchanges to deepen bilateral ties

The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that during the upcoming state visit by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the meeting between senior leaders of the two countries and youth participating in the ninth edition of “Red study tour” programme in China reflects the special attention paid by the top leaders of both Parties and countries to nurturing and educating younger generations, enabling them to carry forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Slovak Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam

According to Ambassador Giang, the official visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico marks the first by a foreign government leader after Vietnam completed the restructuring of its state apparatus following the 14th National Party Congress, and opens up opportunities for more substantive cooperation following previous high-level visits, based on the need to strengthen collaboration and high political trust between the two sides.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (L) receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino Sandra Scagliotti (Photo: VNA)

NA leader receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino

Expressing his special impressions upon visiting Italy, a country rich in cultural traditions and beauty that maintains a longstanding friendship with Vietnam, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that his visit takes place at a time when Vietnam–Italy relations are developing strongly after more than 50 years of diplomatic ties and over a decade of the Strategic Partnership framework.

General Secretary and State President Lam presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1 (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leader asks Military Region 1 to position itself as comprehensively strong force

Party General Secretary and State President Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, urged Military Region 1 to continue thoroughly grasping the Party’s guidelines on national defence and military strategy in the new context, maintain a firm control of the situation, and provide timely strategic advice to prevent any unexpected developments.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges development of service-oriented administration

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung underscored that in the period of renewal and international integration, the force has continued to play a key role in advising and implementing major initiatives in state management of security and order. Its responsibilities have included population management, issuance and management of citizen identification, regulation of weapons and explosives, management of conditional business sectors, and the maintenance of public order.

National Assembly adopts a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax, and excise tax for petrol, oil and jet fuel on April 12 (Photo: VNA

NA adopts tax resolution on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

The resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax and excise tax applicable to petrol, oil and aviation fuel passed by the National Assembly on April 12 takes effect from April 16, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

China’s Guangxi advances “three connectivity” with Vietnam

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China is stepping up cooperation with Vietnamese localities through three key pillars “hard connectivity” in infrastructure, “soft connectivity” in trade and investment, and “people-to-people connectivity” through cultural exchanges.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) hands over a letter from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently create favourable conditions for the Catholic community to practice their faith while contributing to the nation, following the orientation of “living the Gospel in the heart of the nation,” said National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

A roundtable in Moscow reviews key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

New cooperation directions drive Vietnam–Russia ties

As Russia pivots towards the Asia–Pacific and Vietnam deepens its global integration, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.

Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu departs Techo Airport for home. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodia highlights significance of Party official’s visit

The official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has been described by Cambodian officials as carrying profound political and diplomatic significance, helping reinforce the traditional ties between the two Parties and countries.

Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Mai Phan Dung meets with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on April 10, 2026. Photo: VNA

Vietnam strongly supports multilateral trading system

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible WTO member, fully participating in activities, discussion sessions, and side events, while regularly making statements and contributing to major negotiation dossiers, said Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Mai Phan Dung.