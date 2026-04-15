Politics

NA Chairman meets with Italian President

Vietnam and Italy should promote the role of their legislative bodies and enhance oversight of the implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements. In particular, they should expand cooperation into emerging fields where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and high-quality human resource training.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA

Rome (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time), as part of his official visit to the Italy.

At the meeting, Chairman Man conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to President Sergio Mattarella, while congratulating Italy on its important achievements under his leadership. The Vietnamese leader emphasised that despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Italy share many profound similarities in culture and history of struggling for independence. These serve as a foundation to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and work toward upgrading their relations in the near future.

To realise this goal, he proposed that both countries promote the role of their legislative bodies and enhance oversight of the implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements. In particular, they should expand cooperation into emerging fields where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and high-quality human resource training.

Warmly welcoming the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, President Sergio Mattarella appreciated the significance of the visit, noting that it is the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader to Italy following Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly election and the consolidation of its state apparatus. Through Chairman Man, the President also conveyed his congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Expressing confidence that the visit would create new momentum in strengthening ties between the two countries, the Italian President suggested further promoting bilateral trade turnover, considered a pillar with great potential in their relationship. Alongside economic cooperation, he also proposed expanding exchanges and collaboration in fashion design, culture, tourism, and education.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man shakes hand with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA


Discussing global and regional developments amid increasingly complex and unpredictable changes, President Sergio Mattarella highlighted the importance of safeguarding the values of peace and strongly supporting multilateralism. The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination and mutual support at international and regional organisations, particularly the United Nations.

Vietnam and Italy shared a common vision and agreed on resolving all disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law./.

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#NA Chairman #Tran Thanh Man #Italian President #legislative bodies #cooperation Italy
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