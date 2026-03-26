Sun PhuQuoc Airways partners with Korean GSA, set to launch two new routes in 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the airline of Sun Group, has successfully hosted the “Phu Quoc - Your Ultimate Escape” seminar, combined with the official launch of its General Sales Agent (GSA) in the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The event held on March 25 in Seoul, the RoK, welcomed nearly 100 representatives from leading travel agencies.



It marked a significant milestone in the airline’s international distribution strategy, while officially activating the Korean market - one of the most important source markets for Phu Quoc tourism.



During the seminar, Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced the opening of ticket sales for its direct Seoul (ICN) – Phu Quoc (PQC) route, scheduled to commence on April 17, with an initial frequency of one flight per day, increasing to two daily flights in the next phase.



This route is expected to be a key international connection, playing a strategic role in linking Phu Quoc with Northeast Asia. Following Seoul, the airline plans to launch the Busan – Phu Quoc route from this June, gradually completing a direct air network connecting the island with the RoK’s two largest economic and tourism hubs.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho (Photo: Sun Group)

Ambassador Vu Ho, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK, shared at the event: “The Phu Quoc – Seoul flight today, therefore, carries a meaning beyond just a new route. It is a "silk road in the sky" connecting: Phu Quoc – a world-class resort center, to Seoul – a dynamic and creative metropolis of Asia. It is a connection of: high-quality tourism, new investment opportunities, and even deeper cultural flows between the two peoples. Those who come later are not necessarily those who lag behind. With a differentiated mindset, a strong enough ecosystem, and a bold enough ambition, late entrants can absolutely become the ones who lead the game. I wish Sun PhuQuoc Airways every success in becoming that leader.”



At the event, Sun PhuQuoc Airways officially announced Pacific Air Agency (PAA Group) as its General Sales Agent in the RoK. With over 36 years of experience in airline sales, marketing and distribution for both passenger and cargo services, PAA is expected to help the airline rapidly expand its local distribution network, access key sales channels and accelerate market penetration from the early stages.



According to the airline’s representatives, agency and distribution partners play a central role in its international growth strategy. The Seoul seminar not only introduced the route network but also outlined partnership frameworks, sales policies and integrated products, enabling partners to develop flexible travel packages within Sun Group’s ecosystem, enhance customer value and optimise business performance.



Sunset Town in Phu Quoc (Photo: Sun Group)

Leveraging Sun Group’s integrated ecosystem of tourism, hospitality and entertainment, Korean passengers flying with Sun PhuQuoc Airways will enjoy up to 30% discounts on accommodation, dining, spa and leisure services in Phu Quoc.



In addition, travellers will receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hon Thom cable car, valid through June 2026, offering a complete experience in the southern part of the island – one of Phu Quoc’s most attractive destinations.



Vietnam continues to rank among the top destinations for Korean travellers, welcoming over 4.3 million Korean visitors in 2025, making it one of the country’s largest inbound markets. Within this trend, Phu Quoc has emerged as a particularly favoured destination. In 2025, the island welcomed more than 556,000 Korean arrivals, up 18% compared to 2024.



Sun World Hon Thom (Photo: Sun Group)

According to Booking.com data, searches for Phu Quoc from the RoK increased by 71% between October 2025 and mid-January 2026, with peak-season interest surging significantly, placing Phu Quoc among the top five most searched destinations. Data from Phu Quoc International Airport also shows that in the first two months of 2026 alone, Korean arrivals increased by 33% year-on-year and doubled compared to 2024.



Meanwhile, air connectivity has seen strong growth. By the end of 2025, the frequency of direct flights from the RoK to Phu Quoc had reached record levels, with major carriers such as Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, and low-cost airlines including Jeju Air and Jin Air continuously expanding their operations to the island.



A flight attendant of Sun PhuQuoc Airways (Photo: Sun Group)

The introduction of direct routes significantly reduces travel time and costs, further enhancing Phu Quoc’s appeal as a leading international resort destination, combining pristine natural landscapes, a 30-day visa exemption policy, and a fully integrated tourism ecosystem.



As Vietnam’s first airline named after a destination, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is developed by Sun Group under a hub-and-spoke network model, with Phu Quoc at its core, aiming to directly connect international markets to the island.



An aircraft of Sun PhuQuoc Airways (Photo: Sun Group)

Despite being a new entrant, the airline has rapidly built a fleet of 10 modern aircraft, secured key safety certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, and consistently maintained one of the highest on-time performance (OTP) rates in the market.



In parallel with network expansion, on February 18, in Washington D.C., Sun PhuQuoc Airways signed a 22.5 billion USD agreement to purchase 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, marking the largest widebody aircraft order by a Vietnamese airline to date./.