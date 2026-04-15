Business

Vietnam pushes outlet, duty-free models to tap tourism, consumption

If effectively implemented, the proposed outlet and duty-free models could generate an estimated 579 trillion VND (nearly 22 billion USD) in direct revenue, equivalent to around 10% of Vietnam’s retail market growth.

The The Ky Vang Duty-Free Shop at Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
The The Ky Vang Duty-Free Shop at Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has held a consultation workshop on a draft plan to develop outlet and duty-free store models in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision to 2045, as the country’s fast-growing retail market still lacks modern, market-leading formats.

Organised by the MoIT’s Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, the event brought together representatives from many localities nationwide and major retailers such as Central Retail, WinCommerce, MM Mega Market, BRG, Vincom Retail, Vietjet Air Cargo and IPPG.

According to the MoIT, Vietnam’s retail sector maintained an annual growth rate of 8–10% over 2015–2025, but still lacks modern and market-shaping models. Notably, outlet retailing -widely used globally as a strategic distribution channel - remains underdeveloped, with only fragmented and small-scale operations. Meanwhile, shifting consumer demand is becoming more pronounced. By 2030, Vietnam is expected to have over 50 million middle-class consumers who are both brand-conscious and price-sensitive - an ideal customer base for outlet models, where brands sell surplus, off-season or slightly imperfect goods at discounts of 30–70%.

Tran Huu Linh, head of the agency, stressed that developing outlet and duty-free models is not only about expanding distribution channels but also about transitioning toward a modern retail ecosystem, with spillover effects on logistics, tourism and services.

Tourism spending is another untapped area. International visitors to Vietnam currently spend about 1,050–1,150 USD per trip, significantly lower than in Thailand and Singapore, indicating substantial room to increase value through shopping - an essential pillar of modern tourism strategies, he noted.

Globally, outlet retail has proven its scale and impact. The US generates around 65 billion USD annually from hundreds of outlet centres, while Europe recorded 21.4 billion EUR in outlet revenue in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Across Asia, countries such as Japan, China and Thailand have successfully integrated outlet “villages” into tourism offerings, combining shopping with entertainment, dining and cultural experiences.

Under the draft project, Vietnam aims to establish at least five outlet centres linked to tourism by 2030 in major hubs such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quang Ninh and An Giang. By 2045, the country plans to develop premium outlet “villages” across the nation.

Two main outlet formats are proposed. The first is large-scale premium outlet villages designed as integrated complexes combining shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences, targeting mid- to high-end customers and serving as tourism destinations. The second includes smaller urban or suburban outlet centres with more flexible scale, focusing on mid-range and mass-market brands suited to local infrastructure conditions.

For duty-free retail, the goal is to cover all international airports and major border gates, while expanding into downtown areas in key tourism cities. Notably, the model would allow services for both domestic customers and eligible duty-free shoppers, broadening consumption space.

The project also targets increasing the share of Vietnamese products in outlets and duty-free stores to 30–40%, alongside developing internationally standardised “national gift” product lines to promote local brands and boost on-site exports.

Despite strong potential, participants pointed to policy and regulatory gaps as the main bottleneck hindering investment. Delegates highlighted the need for clearer legal frameworks and more competitive incentives to attract global brands. Proposals included land allocation mechanisms for strategic investors with incentives similar to industrial zones, tailored discount policies reflecting outlet characteristics, and on-site electronic VAT refunds to enhance tourist experience. For duty-free stores, businesses called for expansion beyond airports into free trade zones, alongside e-commerce integration and international payment systems.

Ho Chi Minh City has positioned itself as a frontrunner, proposing large-scale outlet villages and pilot downtown duty-free shopping under a “buy locally, collect at the airport” model. The city is preparing land, infrastructure and investment conditions to roll out projects once the scheme is approved.

Experts stressed that, beyond tax and land incentives, a transparent, stable and feasible legal framework will be critical to attracting investment and ensuring sustainable development.

If effectively implemented, the proposed outlet and duty-free models could generate an estimated 579 trillion VND (nearly 22 billion USD) in direct revenue, equivalent to around 10% of Vietnam’s retail market growth./.



VNA
#outlet #duty-free models #tourism #consumption #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

The article on Destino a Panama about American veterans who chose Vietnam as a place to retire. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - destination of tolerance, reconciliation spirit: Panama media outlet

With the title “De enemigos a vecinos: veteranos de EE.UU. eligen Vietnam para la última etapa de su vida” (From enemies to neighbours: American veterans choose Vietnam for the final chapter of their lives), the article realistically depicts the humane journey of reconciliation between former soldiers.

See more

Tran Phu petrol station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai supplies E10 petrol to local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat biofuel plant set for full-capacity operations in April

BSR-BF Director Pham Van Vuong said the company is looking to expand into new areas such as biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), microalgae, and afforestation, opening up broader growth prospects and strengthening its position in the green energy value chain.

Emma McDonald, Australian Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, speaks at the conference on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia boost cooperation in fintech

Australian companies have strengths in regtech, data governance, cybersecurity, payment infrastructure, and digital assets—areas that align with Vietnam’s priorities. Their experience in highly regulated environments could help Vietnam address challenges such as financial fraud, cybercrime, and security risks.

Booths of Vietnamese cooperatives and enterprises at the Halal Expo 2025 exhibition in Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

Türkiye seen as promising market for Vietnam’s Halal products

With a large Muslim population, Türkiye serves as both a major consumer market and a well-developed processing hub for such products. Meanwhile, Vietnam is gradually establishing its capacity to supply Halal goods, particularly in processed foods, agricultural produce, beverages, tourism services and logistics.

A view of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang charts mega merger for global eco-city vision

Da Nang has set a target of having at least five financial technology (FinTech) businesses with revenues of over 1 trillion VND (40 million USD) yearly, while the Free Trade Zone would contribute 17.9% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

A VinFast electric motorbike showroom. (Photo: vinfastecoxe.vn)

Fuel hikes push electric motorbike sales

Electric motorcycle sales by Honda Vietnam, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Suzuki Vietnam, rose by 8.3% year-on-year to 729,121 units.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM orders sharp cuts to business conditions for double-digit growth

Vietnam now maintains 198 conditional business lines and 4,603 business conditions. Under the Party Central Committee conclusion, ministries and agencies must cut at least 30% of existing conditional business lines, or about 60 business lines, while eliminating all redundant conditions.

Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Slovakia PMs attend business forum to boost bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on businesses of Vietnam and Slovakia to strengthen partnerships in areas of mutual strength and demand, particularly in manufacturing, high technology, automotive industry, precision engineering, automation, renewable energy, green transition, logistics, supply chain connectivity, digital transformation, and human resource development.

Pomelos of Dong Thap province are exported to the Australian market. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap exports first pomelo shipment to Australia

Dong Thap has now secured its first pomelo growing area that meets export requirements for Australia, facilitated by Blue Ocean Import-Export JSC. This milestone is expected to serve as a foundation for expanding market access in the coming period.

Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (seventh from left) poses for a photo with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada at the Vietnam booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes tourism at travel expo in Canada

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada joined the exhibition to promote Vietnam as an attractive travel destination. With support from domestic tourism companies and tour operators, the Vietnam booth attracted attention thanks to its well-designed displays and informative materials.