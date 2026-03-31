Global media faces twin pressures of crisis and AI transformation: conference

Seoul (VNA) – The World Journalists Conference 2026, gathering reporters from 30 countries, is underway in the Republic of Korea from March 30 to April 2.

Organised annually by the Journalists Association of Korea, the conference provides a global platform to examine structural challenges confronting journalism amid rapid change. Vietnam is represented by major outlets, including the Vietnam News Agency, and Nhan Dan (People) and Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspapers.

Held under the themes “Democracy and Journalism at a Crossroads: The Role of the Media in Times of Crisis” and “AI in the Newsroom: From Practice to the Next Phases,” the event spotlights the future of journalism and the ethical dilemmas emerging as artificial intelligence reshapes the media landscape.

At the opening, Park Jong Hyun, President of the Journalists Association of Korea, warned of rising global instability, citing ongoing conflicts alongside the proliferation of misinformation and hate content. He underscored the growing importance of accurate and objective reporting, noting that journalism not only mirrors reality but also plays a vital role in sustaining public trust and hope. Journalists should carry “small lights”, he said, adding "when those lights come together, the world becomes brighter."

He added that, against a backdrop of mounting challenges, organisers hope the conference will offer a space for journalists worldwide to reassess the media’s role in steering societies through crises while identifying new directions for newsroom evolution in the AI era.

Discussions have focused on AI integration in newsrooms, safeguarding truth, and maintaining public trust. Participants broadly agreed that while AI can boost productivity, it also raises concerns over content integrity and credibility, placing news organisations at a critical turning point.

The programme also features field visits to Paju, Incheon, Suwon and Siheung, offering deeper cultural insights and fostering stronger connections within the global media community./.