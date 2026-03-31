Society

Global media faces twin pressures of crisis and AI transformation: conference

Representatives from Vietnam's major outlets, including the Vietnam News Agency, and Nhan Dan (People) and Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspapers, are attending the World Journalists Conference 2026 in the Republic of Korea.

Representatives of media outlets from various countries attend the World Journalists Conference 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of media outlets from various countries attend the World Journalists Conference 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The World Journalists Conference 2026, gathering reporters from 30 countries, is underway in the Republic of Korea from March 30 to April 2.

Organised annually by the Journalists Association of Korea, the conference provides a global platform to examine structural challenges confronting journalism amid rapid change. Vietnam is represented by major outlets, including the Vietnam News Agency, and Nhan Dan (People) and Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspapers.

Held under the themes “Democracy and Journalism at a Crossroads: The Role of the Media in Times of Crisis” and “AI in the Newsroom: From Practice to the Next Phases,” the event spotlights the future of journalism and the ethical dilemmas emerging as artificial intelligence reshapes the media landscape.

At the opening, Park Jong Hyun, President of the Journalists Association of Korea, warned of rising global instability, citing ongoing conflicts alongside the proliferation of misinformation and hate content. He underscored the growing importance of accurate and objective reporting, noting that journalism not only mirrors reality but also plays a vital role in sustaining public trust and hope. Journalists should carry “small lights”, he said, adding "when those lights come together, the world becomes brighter."

He added that, against a backdrop of mounting challenges, organisers hope the conference will offer a space for journalists worldwide to reassess the media’s role in steering societies through crises while identifying new directions for newsroom evolution in the AI era.

Discussions have focused on AI integration in newsrooms, safeguarding truth, and maintaining public trust. Participants broadly agreed that while AI can boost productivity, it also raises concerns over content integrity and credibility, placing news organisations at a critical turning point.

The programme also features field visits to Paju, Incheon, Suwon and Siheung, offering deeper cultural insights and fostering stronger connections within the global media community./.

VNA
#World Journalists Conference #press #journalism Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam attends World Journalists Conference

Vietnam attends World Journalists Conference

Some 50 journalists from 47 countries around the world are attending the World Journalists Conference 2023 (WJC), which opened in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, on April 25. The Vietnam Journalists Association sent two representatives to this conference.

See more

Rosemarie Mizo, President of the International Committee and of the German National Committee for the Vietnam Friendship Village, speaks at the 19th meeting of the International Committee for the Vietnam Friendship Village in Hanoi on March 31. (Photo: VNA)

MoU signed for better AO/dioxin victim care during 2026–2027

Participants affirmed that sustaining and expanding international cooperation not only improve the effectiveness of activities at the Vietnam Friendship Village, but also help to spread a humanitarian message of peace, reconciliation and shared responsibility in addressing the consequences of war.

Vietnamese and Chinese youth, along with guests, sing “Vietnam–China" song by renowned composer Do Nhuan. (Photo: VNA)

China – Vietnam youth forum highlights “red gene” legacy

In his opening remarks, Dong Xia, head of the CYLC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department, emphasised that China and Vietnam are close neighbours and partners sharing common ideals, with youth playing a key role in advancing bilateral ties. He noted that leaders of both countries have consistently highlighted young people as the future of the relationship.

Dr Ton Thanh Tra, Director of Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital, personally examines and performs an ultrasound for a critically ill patient, who was later admitted for free surgery at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam delivers free medical care to communities in Cambodia

During the programme in Prey Veng, a team of 26 doctors and medical staff, equipped with modern medical equipment, provided check-ups and health consultations to 500 residents, including 250 people of Vietnamese origin and 250 Cambodian citizens.

Hanoi’s bus network covers 100% of communes and wards, with 155 routes in operation, including 128 subsidised ones. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi plans major bus network overhaul to accelerate green transition

Under the plan, Hanoi targets that by July 1, 2026, all buses operating within Ring Road 1 will use green energy (electricity or compressed natural gas – CNG). The policy will then be expanded to Ring Road 2 by January 1, 2028, and further extended to Ring Road 3 from 2030.

A view of the workshop on gender integration in Vietnam’s post-war mine action activities was held in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Gender integration promoted in post-war mine action efforts

Commending Vietnam’s progress, Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam, highlighted that women contribute critical expertise in areas such as engineering, digital mapping, public governance and community leadership. Their involvement, she said, enhances the quality of mine action at every stage, improves data accuracy, and supports decision-making that reflects the needs of the entire community.

A standout moment of the “Hanoi binh yen” (Peaceful Hanoi) live concert on March 28 comes in the finale, when the entire venue goes dark in unison in support of Earth Hour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam saves 463,000 kWh during Earth Hour 2026

Vietnam marked Earth Hour 2026 by saving an estimated 463,000 kWh of electricity, as households and businesses nationwide switched off their lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on March 28, according to the National System and Market Operation Company (NSMO).

An oil tanker anchored off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: Middle East Eye/VNA)

Vietnam seeks priority passage for vessels through Strait of Hormuz

According to the administration, 19 vessels owned by Vietnamese enterprises are currently operating in the Middle East, including four flying the Vietnamese flag and 15 registered under foreign flags. Amid growing security concerns in the region, VIMAWA stressed the need for stronger coordination with relevant partners to safeguard maritime operations and crew safety.

On March 13, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology holds a conference to launch a pilot scheme on policies designed to promote the commercialisation and rapid application of research outcomes and intellectual property generated from the state budget into production and business activities. (Photo: VNA)

Bridging talent gap key to unlocking Vietnam’s IP potential: experts

Vietnam is moving to ease human resource bottlenecks in Intellectual Property (IP) valuation and unlock the commercial potential of IP assets, as an amended Intellectual Property Law taking effect on April 1 establishes a legal framework for valuing such assets, insiders said.

Foreign visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Night book festival livens up Ho Chi Minh City

Running from 6 pm to 10 pm, the event offers a vibrant cultural space for residents and visitors, featuring book exchanges, cultural discussions and interactive activities aimed at promoting reading and knowledge.

Professor, Doctor of Economics Georgy Davidovich Toloraya, Chief Research Fellow at the Centre for World Politics and Strategic Analysis under the Russian Academy of Sciences (Photo: VNA published)

Russian scholar sees Vietnam strengthening national security strategy

Professor, Doctor of Economics Georgy Davidovich Toloraya, Chief Research Fellow at the Centre for World Politics and Strategic Analysis under the Russian Academy of Sciences, highlighted the significance of the agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant, especially amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the global energy crisis.