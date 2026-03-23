Politics

Press release for 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum

The committee worked in groups to review the management model of national media and press agencies, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in the new situation. Participants also examined working regulations of the 14th-term Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and the working agenda of the Party Central Committee for this term.

At the opening of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum (Photo: VNA)
At the opening of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th Party Central Committee opened its second plenum in Hanoi on March 23 morning, with Party General Secretary To Lam delivering an opening speech and chairing the event.

Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man directed the session.

Following the opening ceremony, the committee conducted a closed-door meeting to deliberate on personnel matters, including the nomination of candidates for leadership roles in State agencies for the 2026–2031 term and the election of additional members to the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The committee later worked in groups to review the management model of national media and press agencies, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in the new situation. Participants also examined working regulations of the 14th-term Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and the working agenda of the Party Central Committee for this term.

The group discussions extended into the afternoon. Later sessions mulled over regulations for following the Party Central Committee’s Party Charter; Party inspection, supervision, and discipline under the Party Central Committee; working regulations of the Inspection Commission, and rules on political and ideological work within the Party./.

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