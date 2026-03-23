Politics

Congratulatory messages sent to newly-elected Lao leaders

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the elections reflected the trust and high regard of the Lao National Assembly and the Lao people for the leaders’ capacity, reputation, and contributions to the revolutionary cause and the socio-economic development of Laos.

Vietnamese and Lao artists present performances honouring the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and Lao artists present performances honouring the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party and State leaders on March 23 sent congratulatory messages to newly elected key leaders of Laos following the first session of the 10th National Assembly of Laos.

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan congratulated Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on being elected State President of Laos; Sonexay Siphandone on becoming Prime Minister; Saysomphone Phomvihane on becoming National Assembly Chairman; and Viengthong Siphandone on being appointed Vice State President.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the elections reflected the trust and high regard of the Lao National Assembly and the Lao people for the leaders’ capacity, reputation, and contributions to the revolutionary cause and the socio-economic development of Laos.

They expressed confidence that the newly-elected leaders will lead the State and people of Laos to successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th LPRP National Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for the 2026–2030 period, building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous Laos with an increasingly elevated position in the region and the international arena. They also expressed their pleasure at the continued strengthening of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, which have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries and contributed to peace, stability, and development in the region.

The Vietnamese leader emphasised the strong friendship, unique solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos as a priceless shared treasure fostered by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, and reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to closely working with Lao leaders to enhance bilateral ties, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

The same day, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to Thongsavan Phomvihane on his election as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos.

Trung expressed his belief that Thongsavan Phomvihane, in his new position, will implement a foreign policy of peace, independence, friendship and cooperation for development, while continuing to facilitate the further substantive and effective development of relations between the two countries in general and between the two foreign ministries in particular./.

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