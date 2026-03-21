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Quang Tri strengthens fleet oversight to curb IUU fishing

Quang Tri province currently has about 4,600 fishing vessels measuring 6 metres or longer. All have met requirements on registration, inspection and licensing, and have installed vessel monitoring systems (VMS), a key tool to enhance oversight of offshore activities.

Training sessions and dialogues have improved fishermen’s understanding of regulations and the risks associated with IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)
Training sessions and dialogues have improved fishermen’s understanding of regulations and the risks associated with IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri has rolled out measures to strictly control fishing vessels, contributing to nationwide efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted.

The move has improved local fisheries management, leading to a significant drop in violations at sea.

The province currently has about 4,600 fishing vessels measuring 6 metres or longer. All have met requirements on registration, inspection and licensing, and have installed vessel monitoring systems (VMS), a key tool to enhance oversight of offshore activities.

Lieutenant Colonel Dang Van Long, Deputy Commander of the Nhat Le Border Guard Station, said that border guards have tightened checks from the moment vessels leave port.

He added that vessels losing VMS signals must report to shore at least six hours in advance for monitoring and handling in line with regulations.

At fishing ports and anchorage areas, departure conditions are strictly controlled. Vessel owners must complete all required procedures and ensure VMS devices operate continuously, while maintaining accurate fishing logs.

A 24/7 monitoring system allows authorities to track vessels’ positions and movements in real time. Any abnormal signs, such as signal loss or risks of encroaching into unauthorised waters, are promptly addressed through warnings or preventive measures.

In addition to managing vessels within the locality, Quang Tri has strengthened coordination with other provinces to supervise boats operating beyond its jurisdiction, particularly those docking or operating in neighbouring areas.

Tran Hai, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Trach commune, said local authorities have asked other localities to coordinate closely in managing such vessels, ensuring those that fail to meet offshore requirements remain docked to prevent violations.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Bao affirmed that the entire fleet is now under control in terms of routes, fishing grounds and anchorage locations, including vessels operating outside the province.

These efforts have helped prevent local vessels from infringing foreign waters – a key factor behind the EC’s warning, while raising fishermen’s awareness and compliance with legal regulations.

Local authorities stressed that alongside technical measures, communication and legal education have played an important role. Training sessions and dialogues have improved fishermen’s understanding of regulations and the risks associated with IUU fishing.

In the time ahead, Quang Tri will continue identifying strict fleet management as a core solution, while maintaining inspections, promoting technology application and enhancing inter-agency and inter-provincial coordination.

With consistent and effective measures, the province is working with the rest of the country towards removing the IUU “yellow card” and developing a sustainable and responsible fisheries sector./.

VNA
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