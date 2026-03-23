Hong Ngoc General Hospital a preferred choice for foreign patients

Hanoi (VNA) -- Hong Ngoc General Hospital is increasingly becoming a trusted choice for international patients seeking high-quality medical care in Hanoi.

High quality healthcare supported by leading specialists and advanced technology

As Vietnam’s healthcare sector continues to develop and emerge as a destination for international medical care, Hong Ngoc General Hospital is gradually establishing itself as a trusted provider for foreign patients in Hanoi.

Located in central Hanoi, the hospital operates two main facilities in Yen Ninh and Phuc Truong Minh. It provides more than 20 medical specialties, including obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, in vitro fertilization (IVF), cardiology, orthopedics and trauma, and oncology. The hospital regularly receives patients from countries with advanced healthcare systems such as the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, China and Japan. According to Dr Hoang Tan Cuong, Specialist Level I and Deputy Director, the system receives around 700 to 800 international patient visits each month, with the total number of consultations at times exceeding 2,000 cases.

The hospital’s appeal lies in its combination of modern infrastructure and experienced medical staff. Built under a “hospital-hotel” model, the facilities provide a comfortable environment with open and green spaces that meet international standards.

Hong Ngoc General Hospital is becoming a destination for international patients in Hanoi.

Its team of specialists has been trained in countries with advanced healthcare systems and regularly updates treatment protocols in line with international standards. Doctors are also proficient in foreign languages, allowing them to communicate directly with patients and minimize language barriers during consultation and treatment.

The hospital has invested in advanced medical technology, with equipment imported from leading manufacturers in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany and Japan. Key systems include a 2560-slice CT scanner, the Philips Azurion digital subtraction angiography system and a 3D C-arm X-ray system, supported by a modern PACS platform for image storage and transmission. Operating theatres are designed according to UK Health Building Notes (HBN) standards and are equipped with HEPA air filtration systems, positive pressure ventilation and strict infection control procedures to ensure surgical safety.

Advanced medical technology supports diagnosis and treatment at the hospital.

The hospital also offers a diverse inpatient system, including single rooms, double rooms, VIP rooms and intensive care units, designed to optimize functionality and meet infection control requirements. Patients are provided with Asian and European meals based on consultation with nutrition specialists, along with multi-channel entertainment, high-speed WiFi and 24-hour care services.

Patients receive dedicated care supported by services aligned with international standards.

Barrier free healthcare experience for international patients

To enhance convenience for international patients, interpretation services are available in English, Korean, Japanese and Chinese throughout the treatment process. The hospital also maintains a bilingual medical record system, including medical summaries, laboratory results and prescriptions in Vietnamese and English, supporting insurance claims and medical transfers when required.

In addition, the hospital cooperates with more than 50 international insurance providers, including Aetna, Allianz and Cigna, enabling direct billing services that help reduce financial burden and simplify administrative procedures. For cases requiring advanced treatment overseas, the hospital supports patients in completing medical documentation and coordinating with receiving institutions to ensure continuity of care.

The facility is the first private hospital in Vietnam accredited by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI). It has also been recognized by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), United Kingdom, as a surgical training center.

Hong Ngoc General Hospital is proud to hold internationally recognised quality accreditations.

The hospital has established cooperation with international medical institutions such as Aijinkai Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medical Center (South Korea), National Taiwan University Hospital and AMG Eye Hospital (Russia), strengthening professional exchange and supporting international referrals when necessary.

With continued investment in medical expertise, advanced technology and patient-centered services, the hospital is reinforcing its role as a healthcare provider for international patients in Hanoi./.

Hong Ngoc General Hospital - The place to trust - Hotline: (+84) 24 3927 5568 - Yen Ninh Facility - 55 Yen Ninh Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi - Phuc Truong Minh Facility - 8 Chau Van Liem Street, Tu Liem Ward, Hanoi