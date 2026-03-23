Business

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart 2026 to feature 450 booths

VITM 2026 is expected to attract participants from 15 countries and territories and 34 localities nationwide to promote destinations, introduce products and seek cooperation opportunities. The fair is projected to draw about 80,000 visitors, creating a vibrant platform for promotion and market stimulation.

Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, speaks at a briefing in Hanoi (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, speaks at a briefing in Hanoi (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026 (VITM 2026) will feature around 450 booths, drawing participation from domestic and foreign tourism promotion agencies, airlines, international organisations, and more than 600 enterprises.

Scheduled for April 9–12 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, the event will run under the theme “Digital Transformation & Green Growth – Elevating Vietnam Tourism.”

Speaking at a briefing in Hanoi on March 23, a representative from the Vietnam Tourism Association said the theme reflects the sector’s development orientation, with digital transformation and green growth seen as key drivers to enhance competitiveness, adapt to market changes, and ensure sustainable development.

VITM 2026 is expected to attract participants from 15 countries and territories and 34 localities nationwide to promote destinations, introduce products and seek cooperation opportunities. The fair is projected to draw about 80,000 visitors, creating a vibrant platform for promotion and market stimulation.

One of the main highlights will be a business-to-business (B2B) networking programme on April 9 for registered participants, bringing together around 350–400 buyers. This will include about 150 international travel firms from Vietnam’s key markets and roughly 200 domestic companies, creating opportunities for partnerships and deal-making.

From April 10 to 12, the fair will open to businesses and the public for visits, transactions and tourism purchases. Promotion agencies will introduce destinations, new products and stimulus packages.

A range of conferences and thematic seminars will focus on tourism trends in the digital era, green tourism models, and the application of technology in management and business. Notable events include tourism promotion programmes for Gia Lai and Lai Chau, a joint conference of Ninh Binh, Hung Yen and Ca Mau provinces, and a programme unveiling Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 tourism event calendar.

These activities will bring together policymakers, experts and businesses to share experience and propose solutions to improve the quality and value of tourism products, thereby attracting more visitors and boosting development at both local and national levels.

A ceremony honouring outstanding tourism enterprises and individuals in 2025 is scheduled for April 10, with 136 enterprises and 73 individuals to be recognised.

The fair will also feature promotional activities by localities and international participants such as Malaysia, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), along with cultural exchanges and art performances by domestic and foreign troupes.

Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, stressed that tourism fairs are not merely trade promotion events but have become national-scale activities positioning Vietnam’s tourism brand on the global map. She noted that while the State does not replace the market, it plays a guiding and facilitating role, alongside inspection, supervision and evaluation functions.

In the coming time, authorities will step up coordination with associations and businesses to promote activities, including expanding participation of foreign partners and international organisations.

Vietnam’s tourism sector aims to welcome 25 million international arrivals this year. This presents both opportunities and challenges amid an uncertain global economic recovery. However, efforts by localities, businesses and associations are laying a solid foundation for the sector to achieve its goals./.

VNA
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