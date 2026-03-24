Russian media highlight PM Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit

Moscow (VNA) – Russian media on March 23 gave extensive coverage to the official visit to the Russian Federation by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh from March 22–25, highlighting key activities and agreements reached during the trip.

Major Russian outlets prominently reported on the visit, with particular attention to the signing of an agreement on cooperation in building Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant, involving Russia’s state energy corporation Rosatom.

TASS published an announcement on the visit, citing the Vietnam News Agency, and reported on PM Chinh’s first-day activities, including meetings with leaders of the State Duma of Russia and the Federation Council, talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a working session with natural gas producer Novatek. The signing ceremony of the nuclear power cooperation agreement was also highlighted, with the Russian Prime Minister noting that the project would provide strong impetus for cooperation in high technology, fundamental and applied science research in the Southeast Asian nation.

RIA Novosti reported that during a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Rusian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always remembers Russia’s invaluable support and assistance. In talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Prime Minister Mishustin stressed that Russia attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with Vietnam, based on the principles of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He added that both governments are effectively implementing high-level agreements.

The nuclear power project drew particular attention from Russian media, with observers describing it as a “timely and strategic” move amid Vietnam’s rapidly growing energy demand.

According to the Russian press, the two sides are implementing a project to build a nuclear science and technology centre in Vietnam.

Energy cooperation with Novatek was also widely covered. Novatek’s Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson said the company has signed a preliminary agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Vietnamese partners and is ready to deliver initial shipments in the near future, opening a new export avenue for Russian gas amid international sanctions.

Russian television channels also highlighted symbolic aspects of bilateral ties, noting that leaders from both countries often greet each other in Russian during high-level meetings, reflecting long-standing trust and close relations./.