Health

Hand, foot and mouth cases increase five-fold in Q1

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%) due to close contact in kindergartens and limited hygiene practices.

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%). (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%). (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded more than 25,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in the first three months of 2026, including four deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The incidence is five times higher than the 4,900 cases reported in the same period last year. Notably, the southern region saw 18,031 cases, or 71.9% of the total.

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%) due to close contact in kindergartens and limited hygiene practices, the ministry said.

HFMD is a year-round infectious disease transmitted through the digestive tract and has been recorded in nearly all localities nationwide. Cases tend to rise between March and May and September–October each year.

In response to the surge, the Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health has urged local health authorities to strengthen prevention and control measures, particularly for young children.

Key measures include promoting handwashing with soap, ensuring food hygiene, maintaining clean living environments, and disinfecting children’s toys. Schools, especially preschools, are required to follow the “three clean” principle — clean eating, clean living, and clean hands while enhancing daily sanitation.

Early detection in schools is critical. Suspected cases must be promptly reported and handled in coordination with health authorities to prevent outbreaks.

The health sector has been tasked with strengthening surveillance, ensuring proper treatment at all levels, and minimising severe cases and fatalities while also preventing cross-infection with other infectious diseases such as measles and pneumonia.

Authorities will also conduct inspections to support localities and ensure effective and coordinated implementation of disease prevention measures./.

VNA
#hand foot and mouth disease #HFMD #Ministry of Health #Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention
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