Army anniversary marked in Czech Republic
The Association of Vietnamese War Veterans in the Czech Republic on December 22 held a ceremony to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022) and the 33rd All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 – 2022).
Prague
Attending were Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung, Military Attaché Cao Hung Trang, representatives of overseas Vietnamese associations, and close to 200 veterans living in the European country.
Nguyen Van Son, president of the association, emphasised the VPA’s spirit of fighting and sacrificing for the revolutionary cause in its 78 years of construction and development, adding the gathering is a chance to talk about the fighting traditions and pay respect to fallen soldiers and Heroic Mothers.
Established on December 22, 2014, the association groups almost 600 members across the Czech Republic./.