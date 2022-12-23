Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets Vietnamese community in Indonesia President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and the Vietnamese delegation at ASEAN and the Vietnamese community living and working in Indonesia on December 22.

Politics Seven NGOs awarded PM’s certificates of merit for contributions to Vietnam’s development Seven foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on December 22 were granted the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s certificates of merit for their contributions to the country’s socio-economic development as well as its COVID-19 prevention and control in the 2020-2022 period.

Politics Vientiane get-together marks founding anniversary of Vietnam People's Army Within the framework of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and on the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Defence Attaché Office and the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos coordinated with the Lao Ministry of National Defence to hold a get-together on December 22 in Vientiane for Lao military students who once studied in Vietnam.