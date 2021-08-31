Culture - Sports Online painting exhibition features August Revolution victory An online exhibition held by the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum is underway to introduce 18 paintings on various materials by 15 individuals and groups of painters, featuring historical events leading to the success of the August Revolution in 1945.

Culture - Sports Vietnam join four-side fulsal tourney in Spain The national futsal team is joining a training practice and a four-side tourney in Spain, three weeks ahead of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Culture - Sports Int’l Army Games 2021: Russian officer lauds Vietnamese snipers’ skills Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), visited Seltsy military training ground in Ryazan province of Russia to watch Vietnamese shooters’ competition as part of the ongoing International Army Games 2021.

Culture - Sports Book highlights historical background of Declaration of Independence The Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book named “Uncle Ho wrote the Declaration of Independence” by journalist Kieu Mai Son on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).