Army Games 2021: Vietnam's chemistry team finishes “Safe Environment” competition
The chemistry team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 31 finished at the 4th place in the Relay Race, the last content of the “Safe Environment” category within the framework of the International Army Games 2021 at Korla military base in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
At the race (Source: VNA)
During the competition, the Vietnamese team made great efforts against the Belarusian rivals. As Belarus made more technical mistakes, Vietnam was ranked higher despite completing the race in longer time.
The Vietnamese team, comprising 20 officers and soldiers, began the competition on August 25 and participated in the shooting event on August 29.
The organising board will announce the first, second and third runners-up in on September 1.
The International Army Games 2021 is hosted by Russia with 36 competitions in 12 countries and territories. China hosts the “Safe Environment”, “Clear Sky” and “Suvorov Attack” competitions. The Vietnamese team compete in the Safe Environment event.
Vietnam hosts the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests of Games, which started at National Military Training Centre No 4 in Hanoi on August 31./.