Army lauded for efforts in maintaining social order during Tet festival
Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, member of the Central Military Commission’s standing board, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on February 17 said the army has closely coordinated with the public security force in maintaining political security and social order during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Politburo member Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Defence Minister (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, member of the Central Military Commission’s standing board, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on February 17 said the army has closely coordinated with the public security force in maintaining political security and social order during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Speaking at a working session between the Ministry of National Defence and the General Staff, Giang urged the General Staff to continue implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies on national building and safeguarding in the new situation, along with the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and other relevant documents.
The General Staff should swiftly propose suitable policies and measures to the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and Party and Sate leaders, he said.
He asked units to maintain combat readiness and join hands with the public security force to ensure safety for major national events, especially the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
At the same time, they need to improve the quality of scientific research and education in the army, while stepping up efforts in natural disaster and disease response.
Giang called on the entire army to work harder to overcome challenges, carry forward its pioneer and core role and effectively cope with non-traditional challenges.
At the working session, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, briefed on achievements recorded by the General Staff in 2020./.
