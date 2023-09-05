Foreign visitors at Hoa Lo Prison in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Tourism destinations across the country served around 2.5 million tourists during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has reported.



The average accommodation occupation rate reached 55%, even over 60% on September 1-2.



Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi led the localities nationwide in the number of holiday-makers during the period. Other localities have reported a significant increase in the volume of tourists as well, including Khanh Hoa (up 141%), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (36.5%), Quang Ninh (150%), and Thanh Hoa (26.6%).



Notably, the increasing number of foreign tourists to key tourist destinations during the holidays shows a positive sign for Vietnam's upcoming peak in the international tourism season starting in October, the authority said.

At the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

The central coastal tourism city of Da Nang, Hanoi, HCM City, and Khanh Hoa are set to welcome 78,900, over 41,700, 37,600 and 23,450 international arrivals, respectively, in the season.



In response to the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023), which will take place from September 7-9, hundreds of travel businesses have been offering promotional programmes for visitors and consumers.



According to the Saigontourist Travel Service Company, to meet the demand of travelers who want to explore the most beautiful routes from the northeast to the northwest in this autumn, the firm is collaborating with the Vietnam Airlines to offer 5-6 day tours with prices from 9,479,000 VND (393.2 USD), which will be available for sale at ITE HCMC 2023.



The Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports JSC (Vietravel) has also introduced a series of tours to explore northern destinations during the autumn with promotional discounts.



According to General Director of Vietravel Pham Phuong Anh, the business has recorded an increasing number of tourists interested in and registering for autumn tours, both for domestic and international routes.



Themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, ITE HCMC 2023 is expected to draw over 400 exhibitors, over 30% of them foreign companies which will double from the figure recorded last year.



Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of HCM City Le Truong Hien Hoa said ITE HCMC 2023 aims to promote and facilitate commercial activities to connect key tourism markets, helping domestic travel firms expand new markets./.