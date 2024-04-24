Culture - Sports HCM City museums free on National Reunification Day State-owned museums will offer free entry to the public in HCM City as part of the city’s activities to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

Videos Belgian museum houses thousands of Vietnamese artifacts A large number of artifacts from various cultures around the world, including thousands of Vietnamese objects, are currently on display at the Royal Museum of Art and History in Belgium - an enticing cultural destination in the capital city of Brussels.

Videos Maintaining old crafts along Hanoi’s old streets Traditional professions were a unique cultural feature of ancient Hanoi. In order to preserve this feature, the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi’s Old Quarter have held a series of cultural activities with the theme “Preserving ancient professions on the streets”, focusing on introducing Vietnamese traditional medicine on Lan Ong Street.

Culture - Sports Football tournament for students held in France A football tournament was held in Paris, France, on April 20 and 21, attracting the participation of more than 500 Vietnamese students in France and Belgium.