An art performance at the programme (Photo: qdnd.vn)

- The Army Radio - Television Centre under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on April 23 evening held a special art programme highlighting the importance and significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory on the occasion of the victory's 70th anniversary (May 7, 1954-2024).The event was attended by Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, among others.The programme comprised of three main parts: “Road to Dien Bien Phu”, “Vietnam's mettle and wisdom”, and “Echoes of Dien Bien”, affirming Dien Bien Phu was not only Vietnam's own victory, but also an event which “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”, and awakened other nations to rise up to defeat colonialism throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America.