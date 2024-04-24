Art programme highlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory
An art performance at the programme (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Army Radio - Television Centre under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on April 23 evening held a special art programme highlighting the importance and significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory on the occasion of the victory's 70th anniversary (May 7, 1954-2024).
The event was attended by Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, among others.
The programme comprised of three main parts: “Road to Dien Bien Phu”, “Vietnam's mettle and wisdom”, and “Echoes of Dien Bien”, affirming Dien Bien Phu was not only Vietnam's own victory, but also an event which “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”, and awakened other nations to rise up to defeat colonialism throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
The reports screened at the programme, and analysis by history researchers, witnesses and historians in both Vietnam and France explained why Dien Bien Phu was chosen as the decisive battle between the Vietnamese army and the French colonialists. They also affirmed that the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, the great national unity and the strength of the VPA were basic factors contributing to the nation’s great victory.
The event is one among activities to honour the merits and contributions of the army and people, particularly officers, soldiers, and frontline workers who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu campaign./.