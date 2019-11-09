Artisan long for preserving Huong Canh pottery craft
Vinh Phuc province retains its 300-year-old pottery craft village of Huong Canh. The trade’s development is largely attributed to Nguyen Hong Quang, a local craftsman.
Nguyen Hong Quang, who graduated from the Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts and has been appreciated for his application of pottery in interior design and home décor, is the owner of a pottery-kiln in Lo Cang hamlet (Photo: VNA)
Jars and pots made by Nguyen Hong Quang hold the tradition, heritage, memories, and culture of the Vietnamese people (Photo: VNA)
Customers visit Nguyen Hong Quang’s pottery workshop to make orders of pottery products (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Hong Quang’s pottery workshop welcomes a large number of visitors every day (Photo: VNA)