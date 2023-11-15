Artist utilising lotus to add charm to Vietnamese handicrafts
Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi together with the Hali Import-Export and Trading Services JSC from Ninh Binh province utilise lotus stems to create a range of products imbued with the Vietnamese cultural identity, such as paper lotus flowers and paper fans.
-
Lotus products displayed at the Hali Import-Export and Trading Services JSC in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Paper flowers made from lotus stems. (Photo: VNA)
-
Kieu Cao Dung shows how to make lotus flowers with paper produced from lotus stems. (Photo: VNA)
-
Producing lotus tea at the Hali Import-Export and Trading Services JSC in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Introducing products made from lotus to foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)