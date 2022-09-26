On display are artworks using various materials and forms, with new technologies applied based on traditional handicrafts.

Works show that traditional values go together with the development of new technology and international design trends to create new cultural values.

The exhibition showcases many quality works in applied fine arts using techniques of artisans in craft villages. They create new patterns using traditional weaving techniques, giving birth to traditional and modern products.

About 200 artworks from nearly 140 artists have been selected for the exhibition, which will run until September 27./.

VNA