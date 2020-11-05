World Indonesia’s railway operator records 163.6 mln USD loss in September State-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) posted 2.4 trillion IDR (163.6 million USD) loss between January and September, a drastic turn-around from the 1.5 trillion IDR profit booked during the same time last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on travel demand.

ASEAN ASEAN Culture and Tourism Pavilion opens in Seoul The ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC) held a ceremony to launch the ASEAN Culture and Tourism Pavilion in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on November 4.

World Typhoon Goni completely destroys power system in Philippine island The Red Cross of the Philippines said on November 3 that eight towns on Catanduanes island were cut off and it could take months to restore power to the island of 260,000 people, which was devastated by the most powerful typhoon this year.

ASEAN ASEAN workshop: Public role in policy making on table A workshop sharing experience on enhancing the role of the people in the decision-making process in ASEAN member nations was held online by the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs on November 3.