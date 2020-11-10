ASEAN 2020: Foreign Ministers meet ahead of 37th Summit
On the morning of November 10, in Hanoi, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
The meeting is held to make preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings scheduled to take place from November 12-15 in an online format (Photo: VNA)
The ASEAN Foreign Mffnisters’ Meeting is also held online (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh chairs the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)
