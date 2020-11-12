ASEAN 2020: Mid-term Review of ASEAN Community Vision 2025 Blueprints released

As ASEAN 2020 Chair, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on November 12 to officially release the Mid-term Review of ASEAN Community Vision 2025 Blueprints and the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, and the launch of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits.