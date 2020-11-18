ASEAN ambassadors promote partnership with Ukraine
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan joined a working lunch of three ambassadors from ASEAN countries and Yevhen Pikalov, Directorate General for the Asia-Pacific Region at the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on November 17.
Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)
Participants discussed the establishment of an ASEAN Centre and ASEAN Committee in Ukraine. They also bid farewell to Ambassador Tuan who returned to Vietnam on November 18.
Pikalov underlined that the formation of the ASEAN Centre and ASEAN Committee is an important step in the plan to expand the relationship between Ukraine and the association, with an effective information channel to promote the image of ASEAN and strengthen the cultural and academic exchange between Ukraine and the ASEAN.
The Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs lauded the initiative and proposed that the ambassadors continue to coordinate with the ministry in implementing the initiatives to further promote bilateral ties.
The ambassador showed their delight at the positive outlook of the partnership between the ASEAN and Ukraine, saying that they had consulted relevant agencies of their country and the ASEAN Secretariat to speed up the implementation of Ukraine’s initiatives.
They agreed with Pikalov on the next steps in the roadmap of building an ASEAN Centre at Taras Schevchenko University.
Pikalov and ASEAN ambassadors congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, with the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
At the same time, Pikalov also recognised contributions of Ambassador Tuan to the promotion of relationship between Ukraine and the ASEAN as well as Vietnam.
Ambassador Tuan thanked Pikalov and ASEAN ambassadors for coordinating and supporting him to complete his tasks, while pledging to continue to make contributions to the friendship between Vietnam, the ASEAN and Ukraine./.