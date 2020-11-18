Politics Vietnam supports UNSC reform: Ambassador Vietnam supports the reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to ensure representation, democracy, transparency and efficiency, said Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 17th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting The ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting on Energy convened in the form of a video conference on November 18 in preparations for the 17th ASEAN Plus Three Ministers on Energy Meeting.

Politics Ambassador bolsters cooperation between Vietnam, Argentina national radio stations Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 17 had a working session with Alejandro Pont Lezica, Director of the Radio Nacional Argentina (RNA), to discuss further cooperation between the Argentine national radio station and Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).