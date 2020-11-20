ASEAN and partners enhance energy cooperation
-
The 17th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM+3) takes place under the form of a video conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An chairs 17th AMEM+3 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
A view of the 17th AMEM+3 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The 14th East Asia Summit - Energy Ministers Meeting is held online (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An chairs 14th East Asia Summit - Energy Ministers Meeting in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attend the 14th East Asia Summit - Energy Ministers Meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
The fourth dialogue between the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting and the International Renewable Energy Agency is held via a video conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang Anh chairs the dialogue in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attend the dialogue in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
An overview of the dialogue in Hanoi side (Photo: VNA)