ASEAN armies seek ways to cope with common security challenges
The 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) opened in Hanoi on November 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) opened in Hanoi on November 10 under the chair of Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).
The participants sought ways to enhance cooperation between regional armies in order to cope with common security challenges, especially non-traditional ones, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.
In his remarks, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong noted that ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADPMM Plus have carried forward their role in promoting consultations and intra-bloc cooperation, and enhancing collaboration between the grouping and its partner countries to respond to common challenges.
ASEAN has maintained its centrality in the mechanisms, drawn more attention from partner countries, and served as a crucial factor in ensuring peace, stability and development in the region, he continued.
Cuong described the ACAMM-23 as an important cooperation mechanism which contributes to intensifying mutual understanding and trust, and fostering substantive and meaningful cooperation to handle common issues in the region, particularly non-traditional security challenges.
Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (Photo: VNA)Over the past three years, the militaries of the ASEAN member countries, especially their armies, have played a key role in national efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, the officer highlighted.
Standing side by side in the settlement of the common challenges will help the armies tighten their bonds and trust, and create a premise for collaboration in other spheres, for a region of peace, stability and development, he emphasised.
At the event, Nghia reviewed cooperation activities between the armies, including meetings, workshops, experience exchange and exercises in such areas as military medicine, humanitarian and relief aid, anti-terrorism and UN peace-keeping operations, which, he said, have brought the forces closer.
The Vietnamese army has actively participated in joint efforts in dealing with the common challenges, he said, pledging that the VPA will work to strengthen cooperation with its regional counterparts, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.
The participants exchanged views on the regional security situation, saying the current non-traditional security challenges are transnational and requiring suitable response methods as well as stronger cooperation between forces and countries.
They agreed on the need to bolster the intra-bloc solidarity to create consensus and collective strength in order to flexibly and proactively handle challenges, and to share information, especially in anti-terrorism and cyber security.
At the end of the meeting, Vietnam handed over the ACAMM Chairmanship to Thailand./.