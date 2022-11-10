Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Over the past three years, the militaries of the ASEAN member countries, especially their armies, have played a key role in national efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, the officer highlighted.Standing side by side in the settlement of the common challenges will help the armies tighten their bonds and trust, and create a premise for collaboration in other spheres, for a region of peace, stability and development, he emphasised.At the event, Nghia reviewed cooperation activities between the armies, including meetings, workshops, experience exchange and exercises in such areas as military medicine, humanitarian and relief aid, anti-terrorism and UN peace-keeping operations, which, he said, have brought the forces closer.The Vietnamese army has actively participated in joint efforts in dealing with the common challenges, he said, pledging that the VPA will work to strengthen cooperation with its regional counterparts, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.The participants exchanged views on the regional security situation, saying the current non-traditional security challenges are transnational and requiring suitable response methods as well as stronger cooperation between forces and countries.They agreed on the need to bolster the intra-bloc solidarity to create consensus and collective strength in order to flexibly and proactively handle challenges, and to share information, especially in anti-terrorism and cyber security.At the end of the meeting, Vietnam handed over the ACAMM Chairmanship to Thailand./.