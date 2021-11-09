This was the first event jointly held by the ASEAN and Australia after both sides set up a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Minister Son said that promotion of women's in-depth and extensive engagement in regional peace and security issues is an important topic that is discussed deeply among ASEAN.

Minister Payne pledged to coordinate with ASEAN in speeding up the implementation of international commitments and the UN Resolution on Women, Peace and Security.

She said the Australian Government will support the ASEAN in implementing a number of projects in digital transformation, vocational training, enhancing institutional capacity, as well as cooperation programmes in gender equality, while promoting projects on women, peace and security.

She said Australia will set aside 10 million AUD for the strengthening of cooperation in women, peace and security in the region./.

