Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of ASEAN SOM of Vietnam, represented the country in the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020 at the event.



Chen Xiaodong, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, head of ASEAN SOM of China, highly appreciated the active response of ASEAN in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Recalling that China has actively promoted cooperation and cooperation with ASEAN countries in response to the pandemic since the early days, the official affirmed that China would continue boosting cooperation with ASEAN in sharing information, experience, production and distribution of vaccines and drugs against COVID-19.



He went on that many specific initiatives have been proposed by the Chinese side such as the use of the ASEAN-China cooperation fund to support collaborative response activities, the organisation of the ASEAN-China forum on health cooperation, and the establishment of safe corridors between China and ASEAN countries.



China proposes to soon establish the ASEAN-China ministerial meeting on disaster response and coordination to promote economic corridors in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), while identifying the theme of cooperation in 2021 as the Year of ASEAN-China cooperation development, and upgrading the ASEAN - China strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations in 2021.



ASEAN countries affirmed that China has always been one of the bloc’s leading partners and the largest trading partner, playing an important role in maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the region.



They welcomed China's efforts in disease control and maintenance of stability and socio-economic development, and appreciated China's active support for ASEAN initiatives on the COVID-19 response fund and regional emergency medical supplies reserve.