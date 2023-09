An overview of the 78th-tenure UN General Assembly's Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues (Photo: VNA) An overview of the 78th-tenure UN General Assembly's Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues

- ASEAN always takes social development as a top priority and is committed to building a resilient, inclusive, people-centred community, and effectively implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has stated.The Vietnamese ambassador made the remark on behalf of ASEAN countries at a meeting of the 78th-tenure UN General Assembly's Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues in New York on September 29.The diplomat noted that ASEAN has achieved great progress in economic growth, development and constantly improved the quality of life for people in the region.At the same time, ASEAN has continuously made efforts and implemented many measures and initiatives through regional cooperation frameworks such as the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting for Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD), the regional framework and action plan to implement the ASEAN Declaration on Strengthening Social Protection, the ASEAN Declaration on Gender Equality and Family Development, the Work Plan of the ASEAN Committee on Women in the 2021-2025 period, and the ASEAN Enabling Master Plan 2025, thus promoting social development and ensuring the rights of women, youth, people with disabilities and the elderly in the region, he said.