An overview of the 78th-tenure UN General Assembly's Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - ASEAN always takes social development as a top priority and is committed to building a resilient, inclusive, people-centred community, and effectively implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has stated.
The Vietnamese ambassador made the remark on behalf of ASEAN countries at a meeting of the 78th-tenure UN General Assembly's Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues in New York on September 29.
The diplomat noted that ASEAN has achieved great progress in economic growth, development and constantly improved the quality of life for people in the region.
At the same time, ASEAN has continuously made efforts and implemented many measures and initiatives through regional cooperation frameworks such as the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting for Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD), the regional framework and action plan to implement the ASEAN Declaration on Strengthening Social Protection, the ASEAN Declaration on Gender Equality and Family Development, the Work Plan of the ASEAN Committee on Women in the 2021-2025 period, and the ASEAN Enabling Master Plan 2025, thus promoting social development and ensuring the rights of women, youth, people with disabilities and the elderly in the region, he said.
At the meeting, many countries voiced the opinion that in the context of current intertwined and complex global challenges, member countries need to unite, cooperate, and join hands with each other to implement the 2030 Agenda to build a world of peace, sustainable and inclusive development.
As the representative of Vietnam, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN underlined that Vietnam always considers the people as the subject, the goal and driving force in all development policies.
The diplomat highlighted efforts and achievements that Vietnam has made in implementing the SDGs, eliminating hunger and ensuring social welfare and rights of the people.
She reaffirmed that Vietnam will continue its efforts to promote social development and ensure the people's rights, while cooperating with other countries and partners in common efforts to leave no one behind.
With a wide range of issues of discussions, the meeting was expected to make important contributions to the agenda of the 2024 Summit of the Future and the 2025 World Society Summit./.
