ASEAN Committee boosts charity work in Czech Republic
The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic (ACP) on March 1 donated food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks in order to assist local people in need.
The ACP groups embassies of six member states – Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
At the ceremony, the rotating chair of the committee, Thai Ambassador Phasporn Sangasubana expressed his wish to join hands with the federation to help the needy, expressing his hope that the agency’s donation activities will be maintained in years to come.
Lauding APC’s contribution, CEO of the federation Veronika Lachova said donations by embassies of ASEAN member states have become a traditional meaningful activity over the past years.
She said their gifts will be handed over to people with difficulties, including women, children, disadvantaged families, and refugees in the country.
Established in 1994, the federation is a patronage of 15 food banks across the nation. Food banks are non-profit organisations that collect food and distribute it to their partner charities and other charitable organisations so that food can reach children, the elderly, single parents, the disabled, the homeless, and others in need.
Czech media reported that more and more local people are turning to these banks for help due to financial difficulties given increasing prices. Meanwhile, many food banks reported shortages of supply due to the higher number of new registrants./.