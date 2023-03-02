World Singapore announces new 5G projects in EV manufacturing, river cleaning Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on February 28 told the country’s parliament that new applications of 5G technology will be used this year in its three projects on electric vehicle manufacturing, river cleaning and security surveillance.

World Thailand approves rubber price guarantee scheme for farmers A scheme worth 7.6 billion THB (215 million USD) has been approved by the cabinet of Thailand to guarantee rubber prices for 1.6 million farmers registered with the country’s Rubber Authority.

ASEAN Indonesia announces chairmanship priorities of ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Indonesia announced chairmanship priorities of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) at the meeting of the Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) Retreat on February 28.

World Malaysia to further develop halal sector Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid said the country’s halal market value is expected to reach 400 billion RM (89.13 billion USD) by 2030.