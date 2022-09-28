ASEAN ASEAN, RoK seek stronger cooperation in biotech, pharma The ASEAN-Korea Bio Week 2022 will be held in Seoul from September 28 – 30 in conjunction with international pharma expo CPHI Korea 2022, according to Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Centre Kim Hae-yong.

ASEAN Malaysia-Indonesia trade sees jump in 2021 Trade between Malaysia and Indonesia rose 43.5% to 22.93 billion USD last year compared with 2020.

World ASEAN forecast to lead world in export growth in next 5 years The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recently gained the spotlight of the Global Trade Growth Atlas 2022 as it is forecast to lead the world in export growth over the next five years.

World Indonesia, South Africa seek cooperation opportunities Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on September 23 that he explored opportunities for cooperation with South Africa while meeting with Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel at the G20 Trade, Investment, and Industry Ministerial Meeting.