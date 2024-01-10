World Thailand set to surpass 2023 rice export target Thailand is poised to exceed its 2023 rice export target of 8.5 million tonnes thanks to a surge in purchases in November, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

World Indonesia improves digital literacy for people More than 24.6 million people in Indonesia participated in the improvement of the digital literacy programme through the National Movement of Digital Literacy (GNLD) from 2017 to the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMIFO).

World Thai exports to see modest growth in 2024 Thailand's export value is expected to grow between 1% and 2% in 2024 amid global economic uncertainty, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) said on January 9.

World Thai cabinet supports clean air bill Thailand's cabinet endorsed a bill aimed at tackling the Southeast Asian nation’s poor air quality on January 9, clearing the way for the parliament to start debating the draft legislation.