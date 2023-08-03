Illustrative image (Photo: https://environment.asean.org/)

Hanoi (VNA) - Governors and mayors of cities from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 2 signed a joint declaration to develop sustainable, inclusive, and resilient cities in the region.



The joint declaration was inked on the last day of the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC) and ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF) held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 1-2, which gathered approximately 500 participants, consisting of governors, mayors and representatives from regional governments of the ASEAN countries.



In his conclusion remarks, Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono said the joint declaration contains an agreement that aims to strengthen intra-bloc cooperation to establish sustainable urban living in order to support the development of the ASEAN community.



Delegates expressed their belief that sustainable urban development will support the common goal of ASEAN, and help strengthen its position as a regional economic growth centre./.