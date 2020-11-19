The meeting aimed to promote substantial defence cooperation between ASEAN member countries and partner countries and prepare for the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus slated for November 19.

In his speech, Lieut. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Ministry of Defence’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, thanked ASEAN member nations and partners for their support to Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN 2020.

Participants discussed the 2021-2023 work plan of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus Experts’ Working Group and the draft joint declaration of the 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus./.

