ASEAN digital ministers convene first meeting
Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah (Photo: kkmm.gov.my)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1) took place virtually on January 21 under the theme of “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community”.
Chaired by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, the two-day meeting seeks to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN member states towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar in the post-COVID-19 development plan.
In his welcoming speech, Saifuddin said many things remain to be done for ASEAN to become a competitive and integrated digital economic bloc particularly given the pandemic.
The official also acknowledged ASEAN’s achievement in the digital sphere over the last decade as the testament to how far the region has come, having been guided by the ASEAN ICT Master Plan 2015 (AIM2015) and the ASEAN ICT Master Plan 2020 (AIM2020).
He said while ASEAN countries find a footing in promoting economic recovery and transitioning to a new normal, the ASEAN’s Digital Masterplan 2025 will steer the region through the next five years of digital development.
The meeting follows the two-day ASEAN Digital Senior Officials Meeting (ADGSOM1)./.