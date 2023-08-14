ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit to strengthen bloc's capacity The 43rd ASEAN Summit, slated for September 5-7, will continue discussions on strengthening the bloc's capacity and institutional effectiveness to help it respond to challenges in the next 20 years.

World Argentina, ASEAN step up cooperation, integration The embassies of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia in Argentina, in coordination with the Argentine Foreign Ministry, held a ceremony in Buenos Aires on August 11 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

ASEAN Thailand promotes food tourism Thailand plans to hold the world's first "Kaphrao Grand Prix" in Bangkok to showcase the authentic Thai dish to foreign travellers and increase local ingredient exports, aiming to increase food expenditure among tourists from 20% to 25% by 2027.

World ASEAN promotes intra-bloc integration The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force convened its 71st meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on August 10 with the participation of all member states, and Timor-Leste as an observer.