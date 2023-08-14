ASEAN discusses Socio-Cultural Community post-2025
The 19th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (19th SOC-COM) with the theme “The Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community” has been held via video conference.
The 19th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (19th SOC-COM) takes the the theme of “The Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community”. (Photo: ASEAN Secretariat)Jakarta (VNA) - The 19th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (19th SOC-COM) with the theme “The Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community” has been held via video conference.
The August 11 meeting brought together representatives from the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA), ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting, ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting, as well as delegates from ASEAN Sectoral Bodies, ASEAN Entities, and the ASEAN Secretariat.
The meeting discussed enabling mechanisms, institutional support, and stakeholder engagement; explored current and target conditions, challenges and trends, and the target options beyond 2025; and featured best practices and strategies to promote partnerships, engagement, and resource mobilisation in support of the Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Ekkaphab Phanthavong underscored the significance of collective institutional support and stakeholder engagement to address emerging challenges and to capitalise on regional and global opportunities, ultimately achieving a robust and dynamic ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
Executive Director of the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue Ambassador Chirachai Punkrasin provided updates on the centre’s cooperation on sustainable development and emphasised the importance of integrated support to cross-sectoral initiatives.
In his closing remarks, Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture on International Relations Affairs and Chair of SOCA Dr Joko Kusnanto Anggoro called for multi-stakeholder coordination and for the involvement of ASEAN peoples on the development of the Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community attendant document to ensure coherence and conformity across three pillars and so that the future of ASEAN is aligned with the needs of ASEAN peoples.
Dr Anggoro also highlighted inclusivity and resilience as Indonesia’s main priorities to be promoted across three pillars, including through the mainstreaming of gender equality and disability-inclusive development, and the adoption of the One Health approach to strengthen regional health resilience.
Key trends and issues highlighted during the meeting included digital transformation, climate change, health, disaster resilience, and changes in the demographic landscape.
The recommendations, insights, and findings resulting from the 19th SOC-COM will be formally submitted for notation and further guidance at the upcoming 35th SOCA Meeting and the 30th ASCC Council Meeting./.