ASEAN enhances cooperation with partners
-
A view of the 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates attend the Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit takes place online (Photo: VNA)
-
The ASEAN Plus Three Leaders' Interface with Representatives of East Asia Business Council, chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, takes place within the framework of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.(Photo: VNA)
-
The ASEAN Plus Three Leaders' Interface with Representatives of East Asia Business Council, chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, takes place within the framework of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.(Photo: VNA)
-
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc - Chairman of ASEAN 2020 (R), and Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc (L) attend the meeting in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The meeting is held online (Photo: VNA)