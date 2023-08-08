The plenary session of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN, over the past 56 years, has gradually affirmed its position as a pillar of peace, an epicentrum of growth and a nucleus of dialogue and cooperation in the region, wrote Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in an article named “ASEAN: Epicentrum of peace, cooperation, development” on the occasion of the group’s – ASEAN, over the past 56 years, has gradually affirmed its position as a pillar of peace, an epicentrum of growth and a nucleus of dialogue and cooperation in the region, wrote Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in an article named “ASEAN: Epicentrum of peace, cooperation, development” on the occasion of the group’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023).



Born in the context of Southeast Asia's transformation, facing countless challenges and “storms” from all directions, ASEAN has better understood the value of a peaceful, secure and stable environment.



Standards of conduct built by ASEAN have contributed to shaping and leading cooperative relations towards the goal of peace, stability and common prosperity. The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) is a clear testament to the bloc's efforts. To date, the TAC with 51 participating countries has become a fundamental document and the basis for relations and behaviours among countries in the region.





With a total population of nearly 700 million and a GDP of nearly 4 trillion USD, ASEAN is a large, dynamic and promising economy. Overcoming headwinds of the world economy, the group has contributed to creating momentum and bringing optimistic hope to the regional economy.



Many measures have been drastically taken such as negotiating to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, the bloc’s free trade agreements (FTAs) with China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and India; while a lot of new initiatives have been launched such as the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the Framework for a Circular Economy, the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, and the ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality. They are the preparation for an ASEAN that proactively adapts to various opportunities and challenges towards the goal of sustainable and inclusive development and self-resilience enhancement, Son emphasised. Another example is the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the ongoing negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). This is ASEAN's efforts towards building the East Sea into a sea of peace, cooperation and sustainable development, as well as in building a culture of consultation and dialogue, according to Son.With a total population of nearly 700 million and a GDP of nearly 4 trillion USD, ASEAN is a large, dynamic and promising economy. Overcoming headwinds of the world economy, the group has contributed to creating momentum and bringing optimistic hope to the regional economy.Amidst the gloomy colours of the world economic picture, ASEAN is a bright spot for growth and an attractive investment destination. Its growth is forecast to reach 4.7% in 2023 and 5% in 2024, far exceeding the world average. Last year, the bloc's trade rose by nearly 15% to reach 3.8 trillion USD, while foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 5.5% to nearly 225 billion USD.Facing major global trends, ASEAN has quickly adjusted its approach, and boosted innovation and creativity in cooperation methods and contents towards green, clean and sustainable directions; and at the same time sought and expanded collaboration in new potential areas.Many measures have been drastically taken such as negotiating to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, the bloc’s free trade agreements (FTAs) with China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and India; while a lot of new initiatives have been launched such as the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the Framework for a Circular Economy, the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, and the ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality. They are the preparation for an ASEAN that proactively adapts to various opportunities and challenges towards the goal of sustainable and inclusive development and self-resilience enhancement, Son emphasised.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam pledges to work with other member countries to realise an aspiration for a strongly transforming ASEAN, which is truly the epicentre of peace, cooperation and development, added the Vietnamese FM./. Regarding Vietnam’s presence in ASEAN, the foreign minister said that Vietnam joined the grouping at the beginning of its renewal and integration process. The nearly-30-year journey has demonstrated the country’s consistent policy of always making efforts and contributing its best for a united and strongly developing ASEAN.Vietnam has gradually played a pivotal and leading role in many areas of ASEAN cooperation, he affirmed.The sense of responsibility and practical contributions of its ministries, sectors and localities have helped affirm the image of a proactive, active, flexible and creative Vietnam with an increasing position and voice in the region and the world. Vietnam 's initiatives, especially through its ASEAN Chairmanship terms in 1998, 2010 and 2020, have left valuable assets for the group, creating momentum to promote the process of building the ASEAN Community.Son cited Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that Vietnam is committed to wholeheartedly caring for the sustainability of the common ASEAN home, and the grouping’s cooperation and connectivity is a top priority and a strategic choice of the nation.Vietnam pledges to work with other member countries to realise an aspiration for a strongly transforming ASEAN, which is truly the epicentre of peace, cooperation and development, added the Vietnamese FM./.

