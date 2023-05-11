Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially opens the 42nd ASEAN Summit at Meruorah Convention Center, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara on May 10, 2023. (Photo:antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia's Labuan Bajo has decided to establish the ASEAN One Health Initiative network under the coordination of the ASEAN Secretariat.



ASEAN leaders’ declaration on the One Health Initiative defined priority health threats to human, animals, plant and environment including zoonotic pathogens that caused outbreaks and those with pandemic potential, to guide investment, research, and development for prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) activities.



The leaders committed to developing a Joint Action Plan on the ASEAN One Health Initiative to enhance regional and national capacity, call for the promotion of cross-sectoral, bilateral and multilateral cooperation related to human, animal, plant and environmental health, as well as food safety among ASEAN Member States.



They agreed to continue exploring bilateral and multilateral initiatives, as well as working with international and development partners to implement the health approach at the national and regional levels, including efforts to ensure sustainable and innovative financing.



The leaders also encouraged member states to strengthen all One Health initiatives and to mainstream this approach in relevant sectoral bodies, in order to bolster national and regional capacities to prevent, detect and respond to future threats, ensuring balance and optimisation of human, animal, plant and environmental health./.

