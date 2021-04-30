ASEAN, EU focus on Intelligent Transport Systems
Participants in the virtual EU-ASEAN workshop (Photo: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) – The 2nd EU-ASEAN Workshop on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) took place virtually over two days with speakers and participants including transport officials from the two blocs.
The event was supported by the Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI), a development cooperation instrument that facilitates cooperation between the EU and ASEAN in priority policy areas of joint interest.
Through this workshop, the EU and ASEAN exchanged knowledge and experience between the two regions on ITS, and discussed challenges and opportunities for ITS development in ASEAN. It was also an opportunity for presenting and validating the findings and draft recommendations of a study entitled “ITS Study on the Recommendations for the Development of National ITS Master Plan”.
The study is dedicated to assessing ITS developments in ASEAN Member States, taking the existing regional and national-level initiatives into account, in order to provide recommendations on the steps needed to be taken by AMS to develop ITS National Master plans and to ensure the interoperability of ITS implementation within the ASEAN region./.