World ASEAN discusses fourth Industrial Revolution strategy The Second ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and the Stakeholders Consultative Workshops on the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN took place on April 27 and 29, respectively, via videoconference.

World UNSC convenes second in-person meeting at UN headquarters this year Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations , chaired the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s informal interactive dialogue on the situation in Libya on April 29.

World Singapore’s total employment expands for first time since start of COVID-19 Singapore’s labour market has continued its recovery from the COVID-19 in the first three months of the year, with total employment growing for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according the country’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).