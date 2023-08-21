Delegates attend the ASEAN Family and Friends Day 2023. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Family and Friends Day 2023 was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Community Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 20, on the occasion of the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 28th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.



In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet affirmed that the annual event presents an opportunity to further strengthen the foundation of friendship and cooperation among members of the ASEAN family and between ASEAN and its dialogue partners.



Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi said the regular organisation of the event reaffirms the Vietnamese Government and people’s commitments and efforts to nurture the friendship between ASEAN member states and their partners.



As part of the event, delegates visited Bach Dang River - a renowned relic site associated with three naval battles against invaders in Vietnam's history.



They also joined in various cultural exchanges, sports and folk games, and tasted traditional dishes of member states./.