World Thailand warns of rampant cybercrimes The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand has highlighted five types of cybercrimes running rampant in the past year, and is warning people to avoid being tricked online.

World Three rare dolphins spotted in Myanmar Three Irrawaddy dolphin calves have been found recently in central Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River, reported the Global New Light of Myanmar.

World Direct Thailand-China cargo rail service launched Thailand and China launched the first direct cargo rail link from Nong Khai to Chongqing via Laos on December 29.

World Vietnam among world’s top 25 economies by 2038: UK think tank Vietnam and the Philippines are the two economies in Southeast Asia that are projected to make a big leap in the World Economic League Table (WELT) between 2023 and 2038, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).