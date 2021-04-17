World Indonesia calls for ASEAN members to boost legal integration Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly has urged ASEAN nations to strengthen legal integration in order to get their voices heard in the international community.

ASEAN Use of hydrogen touted as a solution to carbon neutrality for ASEAN The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on April 13 held a press conference to reveal outcomes of a study on hydrogen as an important part of carbon neutrality for ASEAN.

ASEAN International online education forum during COVID-19 Lecturers in 10 Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam are invited to participate in an international online education forum to be hosted by Australia’s University of Tasmania in June and September this year.

World Indonesia hopes to cooperate with Germany in digital transformation Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 12 called on Germany to cooperate in boosting digital transformation in the Southeast Asian country.