ASEAN Future Forum 2024 looks to ensure comprehensive security for community
The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024) entered its second plenary session in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 23, discussing ways to ensure comprehensive security for the people-centred ASEAN Community.
The session deliberated on the bloc’s comprehensive approach to ensuring regional security, considering all socio-economic and environmental aspects. Participants exchanged ideas and proposed directions to help ASEAN contribute more effectively to addressing global challenges and affirm its role and contributions to regional and global peace and security.
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasised the need to build a strong and resilient community and maintain its central role in response to challenges. ASEAN needs to promote greater solidarity to ensure peace, cooperation, and development in the Indo-Pacific region, where win-win dialogue and negotiations should prevail.
Marsudi also highlighted the importance of adhering to and implementing international law as well as of digital governance and digital skills for people in the new era.
In a pre-recorded message, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines acknowledged Vietnam's initiative in creating the new forum, providing a platform for discussing crucial issues shaping the bloc’s future.
She said Australia's relationship with ASEAN is based on not only geographical proximity but also 50 years of cooperation, mutual respect and trust, strengthened by their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Also in a pre-recorded message, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar affirmed that India supports a united ASEAN, ASEAN's centrality, and its vision for the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed his confidence that a united and strong ASEAN will play a constructive role in shaping a new regional architecture emerging in this region.
According to Kavi Chongkittavorn, a senior fellow at the Institute of Security and International Studies at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University, Vietnam is playing a role in efforts to bring parties together and shape the future of ASEAN.
The AFF 2024, themed “Toward Fast and Sustainable Growth of a People-Centered ASEAN Community”, is an important initiative proposed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 43rd ASEAN Summit last September. The forum is Vietnam's new idea aimed at creating a common platform for ASEAN member states as well as partner countries to contribute to promoting and shaping the bloc’s development path.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.
