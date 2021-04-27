ASEAN helps Czech Republic fight COVID-19 catastrophe
The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) on April 26 presented foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks to help pandemic-hit citizens in in the Czech Republic.
The ASEAN Committee in Prague presents foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks. (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) on April 26 presented foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks to help pandemic-hit citizens in in the Czech Republic.
Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekangingsih, who is currently the rotating Chair of the ACP, described the move as a vivid illustration for the solidarity between ASEAN and the Czech Republic.
This is one of the cooperative activities between ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, and the Czech Republic in the hope of helping locals who are facing difficulties due to COVID-19.
Director of the Czech Federation of Food Banks Veronika Lachova thanked the ASEAN nations for supporting the Czech Republic, adding the federation’s charity organisations in 15 cities and provinces will deliver the goods to the needy.
The federation received a list of more than 160,000 locals who have been battered by the pandemic, she said.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents said that this year, foreign representative offices in the nation, including those from Vietnam, donated food, medicine and medical supplies to help the impoverished to overcome formidable challenges.
He stressed that the cooperation is significant to enhance solidarity and collaboration within the ASEAN bloc as well as between ASEAN and the Czech Republic.
He also took the occasion to thank the Czech Government and competent authorities, particularly the frontline medical workers, for enthusiastically giving treatment to COVID-19 Vietnamese patients./.