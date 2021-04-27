ASEAN RoK commends ASEAN leaders’ call for end to violence in Myanmar The Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 26 welcomed the joint statement by the Southeast Asian leaders that called for an end to violence in Myanmar and pursuit of a peaceful solution.

World China, ASEAN combined digital economic value predicted to hit 9.58 trillion USD in 2025 China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are likely to see the combined value of their digital economies reach 9.58 billion USD by 2025, laying solid grounds for more cooperation ahead, according to a white paper released at the fourth Digital China Summit in east China's city of Fuzhou from April 25-26.

ASEAN Indonesian, Cambodian leaders discuss measures to beef up bilateral cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Jakarta on April 24 after they attended the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting.