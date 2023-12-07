ASEAN journalists share digital newsrooms management experience
At the International Press Workshop “Digital Newsrooms Management: Theory, Practice, Experience in the ASEAN Region” (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The International Press Workshop “Digital Newsrooms Management: Theory, Practice, Experience in the ASEAN Region” was held by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association in Hanoi on December 7.
The event drew the participation of delegates from the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists who discussed and shared measures to promote digital transformation in Vietnam and the region.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam affirmed that that news agencies and press organisations in ASEAN are seeing both challenges and opportunities in guiding information and communications work, orienting the community and the public, and empowering people amidst fake news and developments of many complicated cyberspace issues.
Without digital transformation, they will fail to carry out their missions, he stressed.
The Vietnamese Government has issued a decision approving the strategy for digital transformation in journalism by 2025 with a vision to 2030, Lam said, describing it as an important basis to strongly promote digital transformation in the sector.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam (Photo: VNA)On April 6, 2023, the Prime Minister issued a decision approving a strategy for digital transformation in journalism to 2025, with a vision to 2030. The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued an Action Plan to implement the strategy, and launched a set of indicators to evaluate and measure the growth level of digital transformation in journalism, helping press agencies build proper roadmaps, plans and solutions for effective digital transformation.
The workshop included two sessions, with the first “General Theories on Digital Newsrooms Management” chaired by General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang and head of the Professional Affairs Department of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association Do Thi Thu Hang, and the second “Digital Newsrooms management: Reality, Experience and Solution” by Deputy Director General of the Voice of Vietnam Pham Manh Hung and head of the Vietnam Television’s Entertainment Programme Production Department Ta Bich Loan.
At the event, Vietnamese and international delegates agreed that digital transformation is a global trend that impacts all sectors of countries’ economy – politics – society.
They also discussed he digital journalism development trend in the world and the ASEAN region in particular, management of digital newsrooms, digital transformation in Vietnam’s journalism, and application of advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, XR and metaverse in building and managing digital newsrooms, among others.
An exhibition spotlighting Vietnamese journalism’s development, digital transformation and international cooperation was held within the framework of the workshop./.