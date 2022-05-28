World Lao government asks agencies to foster exports The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Russian scholars praise ASEAN’s role, position Russian experts have highly valued the role and strategic position of ASEAN in the region and in the world, particularly given recent global fluctuations.

ASEAN ASEAN, IFRC sign MoU to strengthen community resilience in Southeast Asia The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have inked a memoradum of understanding(MoU) to promote and develop their engagement in disaster management.

World Vietnam co-chairs ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee’s meeting Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has co-chaired the 9th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC) with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to ASEAN Kwon Hee-seog.