ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of AIPA co-chaired the dialogue.
  • Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

  • NA Permanent Vice Chairwoman and head of the Vietnamese delegation to AIPA Tong Thi Phong speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam co-chair the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

  • A view of the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

