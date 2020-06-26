ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of AIPA co-chaired the dialogue.