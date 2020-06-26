ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly
-
Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
NA Permanent Vice Chairwoman and head of the Vietnamese delegation to AIPA Tong Thi Phong speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam co-chair the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam co-chair the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam co-chair the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
A view of the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam co-chair the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam co-chair the dialogue (Photo: VNA)